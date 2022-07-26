Watch Now
Firefighters: Man dies after struck by steel door in storm

Posted at 6:25 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 18:25:55-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man died after being struck by a steel door during storms Saturday night, authorities say.

The accident occurred around 10 p.m. at the Sandy Point Beach House restaurant, the Grand Rapids Fire Department said.

When first responders arrived, they found a man on the floor with a "traumatic injury,” firefighters said.

A large, hinged door on a shipping container in the outside bar area of the restaurant struck the man, Lt. Bill Smith said. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police have not released the man's name.

It's unclear whether the man was an employee, a customer or someone just passing through, police said.

The National Weather Service reported winds were gusting as high as 49 mph (78.86 kilometers per hour) around 10 p.m. Saturday in Grand Rapids.

