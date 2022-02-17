Firefighters manage to save some Oakland Hills memorabilia, officials say

BLOOMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — Firefighters were able to save some memorabilia from the Oakland Hills Country Club, officials said Thursday.

"They pulled that memorabilia out and handed it off to the club members at the front door," Bloomfield Township Fire Chief John LeRoy said.

Chief LeRoy said that since the fire was in the attic when they arrived, they were able to locate some items quickly and get them out.

"While it was going on, the fire department had a team that was able to get into the building and the employees formed a line out the building and several of our most prized artifacts have been … recovered,” said Rick Palmer, Oakland Hills Country Club president.

Officials say the Thursday fire at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township has caused "extensive" damage.

We're told the fire started around 10 a.m. Thursday morning and the roof of the clubhouse collapsed around 11 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The club is among the most historic in Michigan and is more than 100 years old.

It opened in 1916 and had hosted more than a dozen major championships in that time on its South Course. Recently, the South Course underwent a massive restoration project and just reopened to the members in the summer 2021.

