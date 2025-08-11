Firefighters union calls for more staffing after devastating Macomb Township fire

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A devastating fire in Macomb Township this weekend left two firefighters injured and a family homeless, prompting the local firefighters union to call for increased staffing levels.

The fire, which completely destroyed a home in the area of Balmoral Drive and Ramblewood Drive Saturday, has highlighted concerns about firefighter staffing in the growing township of approximately 100,000 residents.

With only about eight full-time firefighters typically on duty when accounting for vacation and sick time, the Macomb Township Fire Department operates with a ratio of roughly one full-time firefighter per 13,000 residents.

"We want to make sure that the residents are safe and our firefighters are safe. We don't want to be that phone call or go into somebody's house that the worst has happened," said James Muszynski, President of Macomb Township Professional Firefighters Local 5023.

According to Muszynski, firefighters respond to over 20 calls per day, stretching resources thin.

When the fire broke out on Saturday, the department initially responded with a two-person crew. National Fire Protection Association standards recommend four firefighters to properly sweep when first arriving to a house during a fire emergency.

"A fire is always a fluid event. There's different things going on. Unfortunately when there's less people, you're moving around to try to do things — that can cause injuries," Muszynski said.

The fire left a local family with multiple children and pets without a home and possessions. The family is still looking for their family cat, Merlin, hoping she ran off after being spooked by the flames.

Annete Ventimiglia The family cat, Merlin

"They lost their medical equipment, they lost a dialysis machine, they lost everything they have," said Jimmy Aretha, a neighbor.

Another neighbor, Lori DeWolfe, described the scene: "It was just billowing out as far as you could see."

Lori Dewolfe The home on fire in Macomb Township Saturday

Township Supervisor Frank J. Viviano responded to the staffing concerns in a statement:

"First and foremost, we were relieved to learn that the homeowners got out safely and no one was seriously hurt. We are proud and grateful for the work of our fire department. Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries, but thankfully they were released soon thereafter.



"The Macomb Township board has always made public safety a priority. A number of new full-time positions have been added to the fire department over the last few years and this week we will be swearing in 5 additional firefighters. We intend to continue to aggressively recruit.



Our public safety needs are constantly being evaluated. The investigation into this weekend's structure fire is ongoing and we plan on discussing it in great detail once more information is available."

Residents seem to agree with the need for more firefighters.

"Probably should have more firefighters on hand working in our township. Seems like they were just a little understaffed there," Aretha said.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family rebuild.

