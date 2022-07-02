Fireworks return to Rackham Golf Course after COVID-19 hiatus

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hundreds of people gathered for the Huntington Woods Rackham Golf Course Fireworks Show.

Crowds started to gather around 8 p.m. Fireworks let off at 10:10 p.m.

“Back in the 90s, my parents used to do it. So I wanted to continue a tradition and bring my daughter. So this is her first time,” one woman said.

Another woman said, “We’ve done it every year for at least 20 years.”

Organizers said the event took a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. Now, they’re back with a blast.

“I’m crossing my fingers and I’m really hoping… the fireworks are like shapes,” a girl named Agrie said.

“They are colorful, and they make loud noises,” a kid named Noah said.