Fireworks rules: What you need to know before you celebrate 4th of July

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Independence Day holiday is just one day away, but the celebrations are already in full force.

Anna Owczarski and her friend Katie Mac say they're spending the holiday at home relaxing.

"We’re staying at home. We’re not going anywhere. Just enjoying time with the puppies," Owczarski said as she stood in a park in Royal Oak. "I come here every day for about one hour. It’s a really nice park, very friendly."

Owczarski says back in her neighborhood, the traditional celebration is well underway and full of fireworks.

"We had a lot a few days ago. These are like the neighbors that do the firecrackers. It’s very loud. My dogs are not really afraid of it, although a couple of booms were so loud my puppy ran into the house and underneath the bed," Owczarski said.

Mac says she's been experiencing similar in her neighborhood.

"It hasn’t been too bad. I think everything is kind of ending around 11:30 p.m., which seems a little late, but it hasn’t been too terrible yet. So we’ll see what happens tonight and tomorrow," Mac said of her neighborhood. "Once you have the windows shut and the fans going, it’s kinda hard to hear anything but if it ended at a decent time, that would be perfect."

Police and fire officials in Berkley say this season usually results in more calls, fires and injuries related to fireworks.

"Hands and limbs are some of the frequent injuries. Also facial injuries, eye injuries and we do see a fair amount of fires from fireworks as well," Berkley Fire Inspector Jon Roberts said.

To help prevent injuries and keep public disturbances to a minimum, the state of Michigan has some fireworks regulations in place. They include the following:



Fireworks can only be shot off from June 29 through July 4

July 5 celebrations are permitted only if the holiday falls on a weekend

Igniting fireworks must conclude at 11:45 p.m. each night

Fireworks can only be set off from private property; sidewalks and city streets are strictly prohibited

Fireworks must also be consumer grade

If you’re caught setting off fireworks illegally, you could be fined up to $1,000. However, public safety officials say it can be a challenge to enforce.

"We just do the best we can and if people need help, they can call us. But we’re relying on the public to use safe practices and try and reduce those incidents," Roberts said.

Roberts also added the importance of practicing safety when using fireworks. He says only adults should be lighting fireworks and should never do so under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Roberts says people need to maintain a safe distance away from fireworks. If a firework fails to ignite, do not approach the firework. Roberts also encourages people to keep a garden hose nearby for emergencies.

Neighbors say they’re just looking forward to quiet nights again soon.

"I wish it was more narrowed down to like one or two days between certain hours. That would be nice. Then people could get prepared if you have veterans in the house or dogs that don’t like it. These are the hours that it’s going to be loud. It would be good for everyone I think," Owczarski said.