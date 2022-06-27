Fireworks safety: How to protect yourself and your family

(WXYZ) — As beautiful as they are, fireworks can be hazardous if not handled correctly.

My family loves watching fireworks but we’re very cautious anytime we’re near them. That’s because fireworks can be very dangerous.

They can cause severe burns, especially on fingers, hands, face, and ears. Also, they can cause serious eye injuries including blindness, and even death in some cases. The most recent Consumer Product Safety Commission report in 2020 found that around 15,600 people were treated in emergency departments for fireworks-related injuries - and at least 18 people died from these types of incidents.

So while fireworks are a fun way to celebrate holidays, especially Independence Day, I can’t stress enough that safety is extremely important and people need to handle all fireworks with extreme caution.

Question: How can people stay safe from fireworks?

Watching a public display handled by experts - like the Detroit Ford Fireworks tonight - is the safest way to enjoy spectacular, dazzling fireworks. But I know that not everyone wants to join large crowds or deal with bumper-to-bumper traffic. So if you’re planning on setting off fireworks at home, here are some safety tips:

· Never let kids near or play with fireworks. Kids love sparklers but parents need to know that these can reach up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit – that’s extremely hot.

· Adults should supervise all firework activities. And be sure to read the manufacturer’s directions before lighting.

· Know that hand sanitizer and fireworks are a dangerous combination. Sanitizer usually contains 60- to 70 percent alcohol, which is highly potent and flammable.

· Keep 25 feet away from houses or flammable materials. Driveways or paved surfaces are typically the best.

· Always point fireworks away from yourself and others. Never stand over stand over or place any body part over fireworks when lighting the fuse.

· Only light one firework at a time. Then back up to a safe distance.

· Never relight a dud or firework that didn’t go off. Always douse them and any spent fireworks in a bucket – but wait 20 minutes first.

· Lastly, be prepared for accidents. Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of fire.

Remember, fireworks are beautiful and magical to watch, but they can also hurt, and even kill people. So always err on the side of safety and your holiday celebrations will be much safer.

