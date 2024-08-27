Watch Now
First-ever Detroit Sandwich Party taking place this weekend in Eastern Market

At Gonella's in Southwest Detroit, a small group of friends celebrated 'Sandwich Week' on Friday afternoon. "It’s this thing that I started with a handful of friends, 11 years ago, and it’s the week sandwiched in between Christmas and New Year's where we celebrate by eating sandwiches. That’s it," said Carlos Parisi, who came up with the idea more than a decade ago.
The first-ever Detroit Sandwich Party is taking place this weekend in Eastern Market and it's free for people to attend.

The event is organized by three Detoriters – Carlos Parisi, Will McDowell and Bekah Galang.

Parisi, who is the owner of Aunt Nee's Chips and Salsa, is also part of a group that celebrates Detroit Sandwich Week in the winter that helps support small businesses.

The Sandwich Party is free to attend and its taking place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Shed 5 at Eastern Market.

Partygoers will be able to purchase as many small-format sandwiches as they'd like from all around Detroit.

People can also purchase a VIP pass for $100 on the Detroit Sandwich Party website. The ticket includes exclusive access to the party one hour early with $1 off each sandwich purchased, a free t-shirt and an invite to the after-party.

