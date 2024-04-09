Watch Now
First Hollywood-style Detroit sign to be installed along I-94 on Tuesday

The City of Detroit has released a rendering of a Hollywood-style "Detroit" sign coming to the side of highways around Detroit ahead of the NFL Draft. According to the City of Detroit, the sign will be put up along I-94 between Wyoming and Central avenues, and there will be several other signs put up on area highways.
Posted at 6:50 AM, Apr 09, 2024
The first Hollywood-style Detroit sign will be installed along the highway ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to city officials, the Gateway sign will be installed along the area of westbound I-94 at Proctor.

The signs are part of a beautification effort for the city ahead of the draft April, which is expected to bring in more than 300,000 people over the court of a weekend.

They were created by Fairmount Sign Company, and the letters are 8 feet tall and will be mounted on two-foot tall blocks.

Smaller signs will also be located along I-75 at 8 Mile, I-96 at Telegraph, I-94 at Moross, Southfield at 8 Mile and Southfield at Ford Rd.

