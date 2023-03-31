First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Michigan on Monday

First Lady Dr. ill Biden will travel to Michigan next week to tout President Joe Biden's economic policy.

The first lady will travel to Michigan on Monday, April 3, according to The White House. She'll also be in Colorado on Monday.

Then, on Wednesday, she'll visit Maine and Vermont.

According to The White House, the first lady will talk about career-connected learning and workforce training programs.

In July 2022, Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited Michigan to talk about the American Rescue Plan which gave funds to help schools reopen during the pandemic.