First over-the-counter birth-control pill gets FDA approval, available in 2024

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Opill has been around for quite some time. It’s known as a “mini-pill” and was first approved in the US in 1973. But unlike many newer oral birth control pills that combine two hormones, estrogen and progestin, Opill only contains progestin.

It helps prevents pregnancy by making a female body think it’s pregnant. It does this by stopping the release of eggs from the ovaries. Furthermore, the progestin-only pill thickens the cervical mucus and the lining of the uterus. This makes it more difficult for sperm to reach the cervix.

As for age restrictions, according to the FDA, the Opill will be available to all users of reproductive age. This includes girls and teenagers. I know some folks may not be happy about that. But please keep in mind that every year we have around 6.1 million pregnancies – and a staggering 45% of them are unintended.

Part of the reason why could be that some women are having a more challenging time accessing routine screenings and birth control. In particular, teens and girls, as well as women of color, say they have difficulties getting prescriptions due to finances, not being able to get time off work, and childcare challenges. So having Opill available over the counter could remove barriers and reduce unintended pregnancies.

There is a ton of data that shows Opill is safe and effective. The drug is 93% effective in preventing pregnancy – so not 100% - and the pills must be taken at the same time every day to be most effective.

Common side effects include headaches, dizziness, nausea, irregular bleeding, stomach pain, and cramps. Also, it's critical that women with breast cancer or a history of breast cancer NOT take this medication. That’s because it could spur tumors to grow. In addition, other medications taken for high blood pressure, HIV, and seizures can interfere with the contraceptive’s effectiveness. So it's best to speak to your family doctor if you’re taking other drugs to make sure there are no issues.

As for when Opill will be on the market, the Ireland-based manufacturer, Perrigo, didn’t give a date or a price yet. But said most likely that the oral contraceptive will be ready for purchase in early 2024.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi show:

Medical advances and technologies have driven medicine to heights never before thought possible. The combination of science and medicine fused together with electronics and robotics had made life-changing alterations to millions of people. In this episode, you’ll hear an astonishing story of a 24-year-old man who wears an artificial heart in a backpack and meet the Doctor who performed the procedure. Also joining Dr. Partha Nandi, MD is a man paralyzed from the chest down after an unfortunate car accident. He was told he would never walk or move his legs again, but an electrical stimulation implant changed his life forever. Plus, a 3D printer creates a human prosthetic finger, and a young girl shows off her 3D prosthetic arm that helped her reach her dream of riding a bicycle. Tune in this Saturday, July 15th at 1 pm to watch "Medical Marvels."