Fishermen gear up for walleye; at least 92M expected this year, Michigan DNR reports

(WXYZ) — This month and next is go time for walleye fishermen in southeast Michigan because, for the next two months, the walleye fish will generally move into shallower water to spawn, making them easier to catch.

Over the past several years, the walleye populations in Lake Erie have greatly rebounded. This year, the Michigan DNR expects the fish population to hit 94 million. That's up 23 million from last year.

“The heyday of the fishery was back in the mid-1980s and we’re rivaling those levels right now," Jim Francis, the Lake Erie Basin Coordinator with the Michigan DNR said.

George Cini, the owner ofGT’s Charter Service in Wyandotte, agrees. He’s been in the fishing business since 2007 and says over the past few years, despite a bit of a lull during the pandemic, he’s been booking up really fast.

“A busy charter fishing for me would be pretty much every day," he said.

“You’re bringing people out here every day,” 7 Action News reporter Jenn Schanz asks.

“Yes, especially during April and May. Pretty much every day,” he replied.

And it’s not just metro Detroiters taking on the Detroit River for walleye, George says it's people from all around the Midwest and beyond. Something his business did not see years ago.

“I get people coming from Florida. I have people come from Texas, Arizona. They come fish [in] the Detroit River," he said.

George says the Detroit River has become visibly cleaner after decades of legacy pollution.

Last year 7 Action News learned that the Detroit River is one of a handful of local waterways getting an extra federal boost in its clean-up efforts through the Great Lakes Restoration initiative.

RELATED: How $1B in federal money seeks to help Michigan's waterways

According to the EPA, $400 million will be spent on the river over the next several years. This could mean more tourism for the area and more licenses which help fund the bulk of the DNR’s programs according to Lake Erie Basin Coordinator Jim Francis.

“The more licenses we sell, it helps our bottom line too,” he said.

Of the 94 million fish expected this year, about 10% will head up to the Detroit River this April and May.

“Catch has been really good,” walleye fisherman Tony Digenova said.

Digenova is a Detroit River regular, but even visitors from afar seem to know just where to go to find walleye. Donovan Huber drove all the way up from Algonac to find some.

“First launch of the season, we’re excited to get out on the Detroit River cause normally the walleye is running good up here," he said.

During her reporting, 7 Action News Reporter Jenn Schanz even caught a walleye herself! It was just under 15 inches long.

“Oh my gosh, George. No way! George! I got a walleye” she screamed.

Jenn Schanz catches walleye on camera

And while there's still work to be done on these waters and below the surface, there's still excitement and hope.

"I feel great about what’s going on. And here in the Detroit River, it’s an amazing fishery," Huber said.