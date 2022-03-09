Fitbit recalling 1 million smartwatches due to burn hazard

(WXYZ) — Fitbit is recalling about 1 million Ionic Smartwatches due to a burn hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday.

According to the CPSC, there are four different models that are recalled. The watches were sold in slate blue/burnt orange, charcoal/smoke gray, blue gray/silver gray and a special addition with Adidas in ink blue/silvery gray.

The following models and colors are included in this recall. For the Ionic device, the model number (FB503) is on the back of the device near where the band attaches. Fitbit is printed on the front of the Ionic Smartwatch.



Model Color Ionic FB503CPBU Slate Blue/Burnt Orange Ionic FB503GYBK Charcoal/Smoke Gray Ionic FB503WTGY Blue Gray/Silver Gray Ionic FB503WTNV Adidas edition, Ink Blue & Ice Gray/Silver Gray

Remedy:

The watches were sold at Best Buy, Kohl's, Target and other stores across the country, as well as online at Amazon.com and Fitbit.com from September 2017 through December 2021. Fitbit stopped producing it in 2020.

The CPSC said there have been at least 115 reports of the watch overheating with 78 reports of burn injuries, including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device. Upon receipt of the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299. Fitbit will also provide participating consumers with a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices.