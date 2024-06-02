Five arrested after officer-involved freeway shooting in Melvindale

MELVINDALE, Mich. (MSP) — Five people have been arrested and one man has been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting on the freeway in Melvindale.

According to a thread on X from MSP's Second District, it happened just before 1 a.m. this morning on Schaefer Rd, west of I-75. Melvindale officers responded to calls of a suspicious vehicle, and when they arrived, officers tried to stop the vehicle before it hit one of MSP's patrol cars head-on.

There were six people inside the car, and when officers saw one of them had a gun, they fired shots at the vehicle, striking a 21-year-old man who that is currently in surgery.

All of the suspects ran from the scene after the shooting. Five of the six people in the vehicle, two adults and three teens, were arrested at a storage area for Ford and GM and taken into custody. Officers say the suspects were breaking into multiple vehicles in that storage area. Investigators tell us the vehicle was reported stolen out of Sterling Heights.

None of the police officers were hurt from the incident. MSP is investigating the incident and will submit it to the county prosecutor once completed.