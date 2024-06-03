Flag raised at Spirit Plaza to kick off LGBTQ+ Pride Month

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Motor City Pride and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan came together Monday to raise a Pride flag at Spirit Plaza in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

This flag-raising ceremony comes before the annual Motor City Pride Festival & Parade on June 8 and 9, wich draws more than 65,000 people.

"The City of Detroit proudly raises our Pride Flag at the start of every Pride Month, and it flies throughout the year to show our unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community and the diversity within our community,” Duggan said in a statement. “Detroit is proud to be an inclusive city which values all of its residents without judgement.”

“As we kick off Pride Month, we are reminded to honor the culture of inclusivity that the City promotes daily,” said Tenika Griggs, Esq., the city's Deputy Director of the Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity Department. The flag waves with our recognition and support as we continue to stand with the LGBTQ+ community, our employees, friends, family, and activists.”

More information on the Pride Festival and Parade schedules can be found here.