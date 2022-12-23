Flight cancellations continue to rise at Detroit Metro Airport as winter storm hits

The winter storm hitting metro Detroit on Friday is the worst possible time for travelers who would be traveling for the holiday season.

Instead, many are being hit with a wave of flight cancelations because of the weather.

FlightAware.com's Misery Map shows areas across the Midwest with cancellations. Detroit Metro Airport is already seeing more than 300 cancelations, and more than 2,900 cancelations nationwide.

Major airlines like Delta, United, Southwest, JetBlue, American, Spirit, Alaska Airlines and more are all now issuing waivers and rebooking windows for flyers into and out of Detroit Metro Airport.

Nearly 1.3 million people are expected to travel through the airport between Christmas and New Year's Day.

The delays and cancellations has hotels near the airport filling up fast, and will have a ripple effect across the entire system that could disrupt air travel throughout the country.

Experts say to pack important medications and extra clothing in your carry-on in case you get delayed or canceled. Check with your airline before you head to the airport, and give yourself extra time to get to the airport.

The cancellations are expected to continue to rise throughout the day.