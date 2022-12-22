Watch Now
Flights to and from Metro Airport feeling winter storms effects

<p>Photo via Detroit Metro Airport website.</p>
Posted at 2:50 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 14:50:00-05

METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) — As the large winter storm is approaching metro Detroit, it is already affecting flights in and out of Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

As of now, only a few flights in and out of the airport are affected, mostly to and from Midwestern cities like Chicago and St. Louis which are already being hit by the snow and winds.

You can check the status of your flight on the Detroit Metro Airport website.

However, if you are concerned about traveling or want more details about your flight, you should contact your airline directly.

