Flint Community Schools to temporarily require masks at start of school year

(WXYZ) — Flint Community Schools announced on Thursday that they will be temporarily requiring masks at all of their buildings at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

In a letter posted to the FCS website addressed to families, the superintendent stated “Schools across the country have experienced spikes in COVID-19 cases after extended breaks, and Flint Community Schools is no different. Based on our experiences last school year, we are taking this extra measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and help protect our school community. “

The superintendent went on to say that they will share safety protocol updates in the weeks to come.

The first day of school for Flint Community Schools is on Wednesday, August 3.