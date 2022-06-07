FLO to build $3M EV charging plant in Auburn Hills, creating 133 jobs

(WXYZ) — FLO, a Canadian electric vehicle charging network company, announced it build a new EV charger plant in Auburn Hills.

The $3 million investment will go toward building FLO's first-ever U.S. manufacturing facility and is expected to create 133 jobs in 2023.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, FLO CEO Louis Tremblay and others were on hand for the announcement Tuesday morning in Lansing.

This is the latest announcement involving electric vehicles in Michigan as the state prepares for the future of EVs.

FLO offers home charging units for houses and residential buildings, and public charging stations across the country.

In the plant, FLO said it will plan to produce 250,000 EV chargers by 2028 for the U.S. market.

“We are proud to welcome FLO to Michigan and serve as the home for their very first manufacturing facility in the United States,” Whitmer said in a statement. “As we look toward growing our economy, investing in our workforce, and creating good-paying jobs, we know the importance of leading the transition to electric vehicles."

“The opening of this U.S. facility marks a new chapter in FLO’s efforts to support EV adoption across North America,” Tremblay added in a statement. “Our team brings over a decade of experience at all levels in the EV charging industry to the U.S. market. From manufacturing and installation to charger maintenance – we are a part of the charging process every step of the way. We look forward to getting to work here in Michigan and continuing our mission of fighting climate change by accelerating EV adoption.”

Other plans for the electric future in Michigan include EV chargers in Michigan State Parks, a new electric vehicle charging infrastructure and much more.