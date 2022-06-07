Flooding causing some problems on metro Detroit freeways

(WXYZ) — The rain has mostly moved through from Monday and overnight, but it is still leading to some problems on the roads on Tuesday morning.

Flooding has closed some lanes on metro Detroit highways, but we have not gotten a full closure due to the flooding.

According to MDOT, the biggest problem is southbound I-75 between M-8 and Caniff where flooding has closed all but one lane. Traffic is getting by in the left lane.

To get around it, take M-10 The Lodge, but there is a crash on southbound M-10. It still is getting by faster than I-75.