Flooding, sewage concern resolved for Brownstown man after call to 7 Action News

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Flooding and sewage concerns for a homeowner in Brownstown Township have been resolved.

Larry Bussell reached out to 7 Action News last week because of flooding issues he says were caused by a blocked culvert.

Bussell said he had been reaching out to the Wayne County Department of Public Services since October of 2021. The ditches at the roadway would flood, backing up onto his driveway and grass during heavy rains.

His main concern was the water mixing with the septic tank underneath his yard, which created a strong sewage smell.

He said a crew came out once and did some work, but the problem persisted.

Last Thursday, 7 Action News reached out to Wayne County. The county sent a crew out the same day to address the issue and also followed up to do more digging and clearing of the culvert.