Flooding causes cars to stall, forces road and business to close in Canton

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Vehicles stalled on Sheldon Road, north and south of Ford Road, due to Thursday morning flooding.

The area received 4 to 5 inches of rain in an hour and the storm water system couldn't handle the volume in the span, according to Canton Township Supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak. She said at least 225 homes flooded.

"No matter where I tried to navigate, I can't get through because it's flooded," resident Debra Petties said.

7 Action News spoke with Petties along the intersection of Ford Road and Sheldon. She didn't chance it, trying to take alternative routes, which she said were also flooded.

"I'm stuck riding around because I can't get home," Petties explained.

One tow truck after the next hauled vehicles to dryer conditions. Some businesses closed for the day because some roads were impassible.

Several parking lots were under water. Unfortunately, a number of businesses also flooded.

A group of friends decided to break out the kayaks and row from their neighborhood, where the streets are also underwater.

"As we were going, a couple of people were like stalled out in the water and ya know, we've got nothing better to do. We just trying to have fun, so we're going up to them. We're saying, 'Hey, do you guys need any help?' We're trying to push them out the water if we can," Troy Cera said.

As Petties wisely waited for the water to recede, the group of teenagers said a word of caution for anyone who dares take a risk.

"Don't drive in this," Brayden Robertson said. "It's not like it will dry out in like a day. Your car will be ruined. So, you don't want to take that risk. So, stay safe driving. Try to avoid it when you can."