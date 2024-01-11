Florida man arraigned in Shelby Twp. kidnapping; second suspect charged, more expected

SHELBY TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Shelby Township Police Department has announced a second arrest in connection to the October 2023 kidnapping of a man from a metro Detroit gym.

Police were notified on October 23, 2023 of an incident involving a kidnapping that took place in the parking lot of a Lifetime Fitness location in Shelby Township.

Police said a 24-year-old male was kidnapped by several armed and masked males from the parking lot of the gym located at 14843 Lakeside Blvd.

Following the kidnapping, one of the suspects was arrested after a short vehicle pursuit.

“Over the last several weeks, the Shelby Township Police Detective Bureau has been continuing to investigate this case to identify the other perpetrators involved in this crime. Many search warrants and interviews have been conducted in this complex investigation,” Shelby Township Police said in a press release Thursday.

The second suspect, Angel Pantoja, 22, of Tampa, Florida, “was taken into custody with the assistance of officers from the Tampa Bay Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and the ATF Task Force,” police said.

Angel Pantoja has been charged with following:



Carjacking

Conspiracy to commit carjacking

Robbery – Armed

Conspiracy to commit robbery – armed

Torture

Unlawful imprisonment

Conspiracy to commit unlawful imprisonment

Conspiracy to commit home invasion – 1st degree

Pantoja’s bond was set at $3,000,000 cash only (no 10%).

“Shelby Township Detectives have also obtained warrants for other suspects who are now also in custody out of state awaiting extradition,” Shelby Township police said.

This case remains under investigation.

