Florida school shooting reenactment set for Aug. 4 using live ammunition, judge told

Parkland school shooting
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 12:24:06-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The reenactment of a 2018 mass shooting at a Florida high school will take place early next month as part of a civil lawsuit and will use live ammunition.

Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips on Thursday endorsed an agreement reached by attorneys for victims' families and former Broward Deputy Scot Peterson to conduct the reenactment Aug. 4 at a three-story classroom building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A ballistics expert for the families testified that live rounds make a different sound than blanks.

A key issue in the lawsuit is what Peterson could hear during the shooting on Valentine's Day 2018, in which 17 people died and 17 more were wounded with an AR-15-style rifle.

