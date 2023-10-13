Florine Mark, prominent metro Detroit businesswoman and philanthropist, dies

Florine Mark, a prominent metro Detroit businesswoman and philanthropist who brought Weight Watchers to Detroit, has died, 7 Action News has confirmed.

Mark was born and raised in Detroit and according to her profile, she lost 50 pounds on Weight Watchers, prompting her to bring the program to Detroit. She continued to acquire franchises in 13 states, Canada and Mexico.

On Wednesday, our Brett Kast interviewed Mark, who has loved ones caught in the midst of the Israel-Hamas War. She said she was just in Israel two weeks ago celebrating her grandson's wedding.

Her 29-year-old grandson Mataan, who grew up in Farmington Hills, is a reserve officer for the Israeli Defense Forces. He graduated from Cranbrook High School and the University of Michigan before moving to Israel.

Mark was involved in several philanthropic endeavors, including with the Detroit Institute for Children, Children's Hospital of Michigan, University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center, Women of Tomorrow and several others. She was on the board of the Michigan Fitness Foundation and the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports and the Governor’s Economic Council Advisory Board, according to her bio.

She received the Entrepreneurial Visionary Award by the Women's Business Center, was listed among the 100 Most Influential Women in Detroit and more.

