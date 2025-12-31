(WXYZ) — Flu cases are skyrocketing across the country right now, and right here in Michigan. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), in just one week, Michigan jumped from high to the second tier of the 'very high' flu activity level.

Watch Brittany's report in the video player below

Flu cases in Michigan have 'increased dramatically' over the past few weeks

Experts say this flu season started earlier and is hitting harder. The CDC's most recent numbers show that nearly three million more people caught the flu in just a week, and these numbers don't even include people getting sick from Christmas and Kwanzaa gatherings.

WXYZ

"The numbers have increased dramatically from say two weeks ago to even just today," said Brad Uren, an associate professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Michigan.

Flu numbers are spiking nationwide and in Michigan. Michigan is among the 28 states turning scarlet, now reporting high or very high rates of illness through December 20, just six days into Hanukkah gatherings and before Christmas and Kwanzaa.

"Flu season is hitting hard," Uren said. "I’ve been working much of this week, and we’ve seen a lot more people coming in with the flu."

As of December 20, 4.5 percent of Michigan emergency room visits and 544 hospital visits are flu-related. The CDC is reporting that at least 7.5 million flu illnesses have occurred so far. The week before, they reported 4.6 million flu cases, almost three million more flu cases in seven days. Sadly, deaths are up too; the CDC reported five pediatric-related deaths in the most recent flu data.

Uren provided some tips for avoiding the flu.

"Things like staying home if you’re sick. Trying to avoid others who are sick and don’t go out in large crowds where you can get other people sick," he said. "Simple things like washing your hands using hand sanitizer can be helpful. Wearing a mask can help."

The most reported strain is still the new variant — Subclade K or H3N2 — not the variant in the flu vaccine. But Dr. Uren told me the shot is still the best.

"It can help to train your immune system to recognize some of the proteins that are common in these viruses, and even if it’s not the exact virus that the vaccine is aiming for this year, it can still be helpful, and it's still worth getting," Uren said.

Flu data for the days between Dec. 20 and Dec. 27 will be reported on Monday, so we'll have a better idea of how much the full holiday season impacts flu numbers then. Just remember to wash your hands and cover your mouth when you cough.