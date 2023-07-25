Focus: HOPE expands free monthly food assistance to 43 new sites in metro Detroit

Focus: HOPE announced on Tuesday it is expanding its free monthly food assistance to cities throughout metro Detroit to help seniors living with food insecurity.

According to the organization, 43 new sites have been added, meaning seniors no longer need to travel to Detroit to get assistance.

With federal and state partners, and more than 250 community partners, Focus: HOPE said it is addressing food insecurity for about 43% of older adults in Michigan.

More information is available on the Focus: HOPE website, and people can visit the site or call 313-494-4600 to see a list of monthly site locations.

“With the cost of food and energy continuing to rise, the demand for food assistance among seniors is projected to increase. Focus: HOPE is dedicated to providing resources that help seniors meet that need," CEO Portia Roberson said in a statement. "Through our monthly food box program, seniors in Detroit and 159 surrounding communities can receive essential grocery items to stock their pantries with shelf staples, ensuring they have access to nutritious food options.”

The initiative aims to supply seniors with month-long staple food items like milk, cereal and canned goods.

Also, Focus: HOPE is partnering with Wayne County for scheduled pop-up distribution sites through September. All start at 9 a.m. an no pre-registration is required.

The locations are:

