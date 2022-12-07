Focus: HOPE seeking 400 volunteers to deliver holiday food boxes to seniors

(WXYZ) — Focus: HOPE, a Detroit-based nonprofit that serves the underprivileged in the community needs your help!

On Saturday, December 17, they are hosting their annual Senior Holiday Food Delivery Program, and right now they are in need of volunteers.

According to the organization, 400 volunteers are needed to help distribute holiday food boxes to their 1,400 seniors.

Each family-style holiday meal box will include a turkey and ingredients that will feed up to 6 people. They're hoping the surplus of volunteers will help the delivery program run smoothly.

“We’re hoping to have as many volunteers as possible for our annual Senior Holiday Delivery Program to make the distribution process easier to our seniors that are members of our Food for Seniors program,” Focus: HOPE CEO Portia Roberson said. “With the unyielding support of our partners and volunteers, we are grateful to offer additional food boxes to combat food insecurity during the holiday season.”

If you or your company is interested in volunteering for Focus: HOPE’s Senior Holiday Delivery call 313-494-4270 or email volunteer@focushope.edu.

