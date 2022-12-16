Food banks in Michigan struggle as they see fewer donations, help from government

Food banks across the country are in crisis. The majority have been forced to scale back donations at a time when more people than ever are looking for help to put food on the table.

Five local food distribution centers are closing, and analysts say if something doesn't change, many others could have the same fate.

Twice a month for five years, members and volunteers at Agape Love Christian Center do what they consider to be God's work by helping feed families in the community.

"It's our free food giveaway today, compliments of Gleaners," one person said.

The food is ample, and so is the need.

"We start serving at 10 a.m. but we had people in line at 3 a.m. at the height of the pandemic," Pastor Tonya Gainey said.

Earlier in the year, Gainey said the need swindled, but now as families grapple with inflation, the lines are once again looping the block.

"There is a need. In particular, in this community, there is a need," Gainey said.

But soon, the community will have to look elsewhere. Gainey's church is one of five partners to have produce drops discontinued by Gleaners. Four of the five are in Detroit.

"We had to make some very careful decisions," Kristin Sokul, a spokesperson for Gleaners, said.

According to Sokul, they are operating with a sliver of the donations they had when COVID-19 was at its peak. The government gave them 2.4 million pounds of food a month distribute last year.

"Our most recent distributions, we are in the hundreds of thousands of pounds and that's not even close to meeting the need because the need hasn't gone down," Sokul said.

Last year, they had racks filled with pallets of milk and more, but right now, there are just four pallets.

"Even if we were to buy more, that gap is so tremendous. You can't buy enough at the inflated rates and the heightened need that we have right now," Sokul said.

We're told over 80% of food banks are running at a deficit right now in America, which isn't sustainable, according to Dr. Phil Knight, the executive director for the Food Bank Council of Michigan.

"Could that mean more food banks close? I asked.

"Could be, could be. They will certainly operate at less than what the community needs," Knight said.

Agape Love Christian Center's last food distribution is this Saturday, but Gainey has faith they will be able to serve the people seeking help in due time.

"We're just going to see what other door God opens for us," Gainey said.

Right now, the Food Bank Council of Michigan is hoping to change legislation that would help food banks get more access to fresh local food across the state. In the meantime, you can help by donating.