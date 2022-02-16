Food hall and rooftob bar slated to open in Eastern Market in 2023

(WXYZ) — A new food hall development and rooftop bar coming to Detroit's Eastern Market.

Robert Montwaid, the founder and creator of Gansevoort Market in New York City and Chattahoochee Food Works in Atlanta will open the 25,000 square foot space.

It be part of The Mosaic at Eastern Market and will be located at 3500 Riopelle St. in the former Detroit Water Department building.

The food hall is expected to open in 2023. The Mosaic is a $33 million project with construction expected to start this year and be completed by 2024.

“Eastern Market is the one place in Detroit that brings people from throughout the region to the same place each week, and we expect to offer something special in this area that our guests have never seen before,” Montwaid said in a statement. “We think this is the perfect location for a family-friendly food hall that will feature talented small and independent s chefs from the local Detroit area and the region.”

The Mosaic is expected to be an open-concept format with spaces for tenants, restaurants, a maker space, an office and much more.