Food trucks, carnival and Wanda Sykes coming to metro Detroit this weekend

7 things to do in the D
Posted at 10:04 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 22:04:16-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Food trucks, carnival rides and comedian and actress Wanda Sykes will be coming to the Detroit area this weekend.

There will also be several events taking place to celebrate Juneteenth.

Here's a list of seven things to do in metro Detroit:

Friday

  • Downtown Street Eats
  • Rock 'n' Rides Royal Oak
    • 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
    • Downtown Royal Oak between 5th and 7th streets
    • Free admission: rocknridesro.com

Saturday

  • “I Gave My Sole for Parkinson’s” walk
  • Rock 'n' Rides Royal Oak
    • 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
    • Downtown Royal Oak between 5th and 7th streets
    • Free admission: rocknridesro.com
  • Pride Bar Crawl Detroit
  • Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin "Kingdom Tour"
  • Wanda Sykes

Sunday

  • Rock 'n' Rides Royal Oak
    • 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Downtown Royal Oak between 5th and 7th streets
    • Free admission: rocknridesro.com
  • Jazz Spectacular: Father's Day Celebration

Juneteenth 2022 events around metro Detroit

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

