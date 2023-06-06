Ford expands recall for engine fire risk

Ford Motor Company has expanded and replaced a recall for several newer-model Ford and Lincoln vehicles due to an engine fire risk.

According to NHTSA, 125,322 vehicles have been recalled. They include certain 2020-2023 Escape, 2022-2023 Maverick and 2021-2023 Corsair vehicles with 2.5L HEV or PHEV engines.

According to Ford, in the event of an engine failure, engine oil and fuel vapor may be released into the engine compartment and accumulate near ignition sources such as hot engine or exhaust components, possibly resulting in an engine fire.

Owners are advised to park and shut off the engine as quickly as possible if they hear unexpected engine noises, notice a reduction in vehicle power, or see smoke.

NHTSA said this recall expands and replaces recall number 22V-484, and vehicles previously repaired under 22V-484 will need to have a new remedy completed.

Ford is currently developing a remedy, and letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed on June 12, and second letters mailed once a remedy is available.

