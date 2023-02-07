Ford Field hosting WWE SummerSlam this August

(WXYZ) — Detroit will be the host of WWE SummerSlam this summer, the first WWE event held at Ford Field in 16 years.

WWE made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon and said tickets will go on sale Friday, April 14 through Ticketmaster. Presale registration is also available on the WWE website.

This is the first time the State of Michigan has hosted SummerSlam since 1993. Ford Field last hosted a WWE event in 2007 with WrestleMania. In 2007, 80,103 fans showed up to WrestleMania.

“We are excited for Ford Field to host WWE’s biggest event of the summer and look forward to the WWE Universe converging on Detroit to celebrate SummerSlam’s long-awaited return to Michigan,” said Dan Ventrelle, EVP, Talent at WWE.

“Landing WWE SummerSlam at Ford Field is a signature win for Detroit and continues the momentum of the Detroit Sports Commission in attracting major sporting events to the region,” said DSC Executive Director Dave Beachnau. “Metro Detroit enjoys a special place in WWE history and has produced many iconic moments. Thank you to the entire WWE family for entrusting us with this incredible opportunity, and we look forward to delivering a first-class experience.”

Detroit last hosted a WWE pay-per-view event with Hell in a Cell at Little Caesars Arena in 2017.