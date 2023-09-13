Ford Field unveils new food items for 2023-24 Detroit Lions season

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions play their first game at Ford Field on Sunday, looking to start the season 2-0, and Ford Field officials showed off new food items fans can expect to see.

According to Ford Field, new items for this season include:



On the Roll Next Level Egg Rolls located at the Gate B Grab N Go

Coca-Cola Pulled Pork Nachos located at the Express Shop in Section 140

Bert's BBQ located in sections 115, 134 and the Bud Light Party Zone

Vegan Crunchwrap at the Express Shop in Section 140

King of the North burger (beef patty, Chicago-style Italian beef, seared spam slice, cheese curds and grilled onions on a brioche bun

Hibachi chicken & Steak combo

90th Season Ultimate Bloody Mary



This year, fans will also see Little Caesars inside Ford Field. The Detroit-based pizza chain, which is also the official pizza partner of the NFL, teamed up to be the official pizza sponsor of the Detroit Lions.

Fans will see Little Caesars at stadium concession stands and more throughout the stadium.