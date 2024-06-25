Watch Now
Ford Fireworks bring in tens of thousands to the city of Detroit

Visitors said they couldn't be more proud of Detroit and its ability to celebrate its people
Tens of thousands of people gathered to view the 66th annual Ford Fireworks show in Detroit Monday evening.
Posted at 11:31 PM, Jun 24, 2024

The show had three main viewing areas: Belle Isle, Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza. Belle Isle reached capacity just before 7 p.m. while Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza hit capacity just after 8 p.m.

The Detroit Police Department has been training for the event and had the assistance of multiple agencies to ensure safety for the large crowd attending the show.

"We have almost every agency that operates within the city in a law enforcement capacity and also the private sector, private security and also private businesses and other organizations that are assisting us to make this a successful fireworks presentation," Detroit Police Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said.

A curfew is in place for unaccompanied minors aged 17 and younger from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The show, produced by the Parade Company, lasted around 24 minutes and kicked off right at 10:07 p.m.

"Every year, I say it's bigger and better," The Parade Company CEO and President Tony Michaels said. "It's about 15 to 20 percent bigger still within that 24-minute time frame. We added a lot.”

For most, it was a time to take in their pride for Detroit — pride of the city and its people.

“This is just spectacular. This is what Detroit is," Detroit resident Elijah Anderson said. “I love Detroit!”

