Ford issues do-not-drive advisory for several vehicles from to Takata air bag recall

Ford Motor Company has issued a do-not-drive advisory for certain vehicles who have not yet had their vehicles repaired under the Takata airbag recall.

According to Ford, the previously-announced recalls – 15S21, 17S42, and 19S01 – were first issued in 2015 and involved several vehicles equipped with Takata non-desiccated airbag inflators.

This is the second do-not-drive recall advisory issued by Ford in an effort to get owners to complete the repairs immediate.

"The age of these vehicles makes it increasingly possible that a part inside the airbag will explode and expel sharp metal fragments during a crash. This could cause serious injury or death to the driver or passengers," Ford said in a release.

There are approximately 765,600 airbag inflators in Ford and Lincoln vehicles that are impacted globally, including 374,300 in the U.S.

Ford said they are continuing to try and contact customers with more than 121 million outreach attempts in the U.S. alone.

The do-not-drive advisory applies to all customers who have not completed recalls 15S21, 17S42 and 19S01, including driver and passenger airbag inflators in:



2004-2006 Ford Ranger trucks

2005-2014 Ford Mustang vehicles

2005-2006 Ford GT vehicles

And passenger airbag inflators in:

2006-2012 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan, Lincoln MKZ / Zephyr vehicles

2007-2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles

2007-2011 Ford Ranger trucks

Parts are available now for the repairs.