Ford offering $2 million in scholarships to help people become auto technicians

In an effort to get more auto technicians in the future, Ford dealers and the Ford Fund are investing $2 million in a scholarship funding to help students pursue careers as automotive technicians.

According to Ford Motor Company, the $2 million will be invested across 10 regions, spanning 20 states and 292 eligible schools.

In all, the Ford Auto Tech scholarship will grand 400 need-based awards to current or future students enrolled in post-secondary auto programs.

According to Ford, there will be 400,000 auto technicians needed by 2027, and the program is in its second year.

“As vehicles become more advanced, we need highly skilled technicians to maintain and service them,” said Elena Ford, Chief Dealer Engagement Officer at Ford. “Partnering with our dealers to invest in these students helps create job opportunities, shapes the future of our communities, and drives growth in our industry. “

The scholarship is open to people pursuing automotive technology degrees or certificates in the 10 selected regions. It may be used for all attendance costs, including tuition, tools, living expenses and transportation.

“Every technician plays a vital role in moving our communities forward. In order to solve the shortage of technicians the transportation industry currently faces, and because diversity drives innovation, we need to make the field more accessible for people of all backgrounds,” said Jennifer Maher, Chief Executive Officer of TechForce Foundation. “By partnering with Ford dealers and Ford Fund to remove barriers to entry and increase greater economic mobility, we pave the way for more communities to thrive.”

The application is available at https://techforce.org/fordfundv2/