Ford partners with DTE to increase renewable energy use while assembling vehicles in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company and DTE Energy announced an agreement Wednesday morning where Ford will purchase clean energy from DTE.

According to Ford, DTE will add 650 megawatts of new solar energy capacity for Ford by 2025, and it's a step toward Ford's goal to reach carbon neutrality.

Ford said that by 2025, every vehicle manufactured in Michigan will be assembled with the equivalent of 100% carbon-free electricity, and Ford will be able to attribute all its electric supply in Michigan to clean energy.

“This unprecedented agreement is all about a greener and brighter future for Ford and for Michigan,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. “Today is an example of what it looks like to lead… to turn talk into action.”

According to the automaker, this is also an investment in DTE's MIGreenPower Porgram, which is a voluntary renewable energy program that more than 600 businesses and 62,000 residents are enrolled in.

“We want to congratulate Ford Motor Company for its environmental leadership and commitment to clean energy,” DTE Chairman and CEO Jerry Norcia added in a statement. “Ford was the first large industrial customer to enroll in our MIGreenPower program in 2019 and we thank Ford for its continued commitment to using MIGreenPower to help decarbonize its operations and meet its sustainability goals.”