Ford pauses construction on $3.5B electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan

DETROIT (WXYZ/AP) — Ford Motor Company is pausing construction on a $3.5 billion factory in Marshall, Michigan that would employ at least 2,500 people to make lower-cost batteries for a variety of new and existing electric vehicles.

The company released the following statement about the project Monday: “We are pausing work and limiting spending on construction on the Marshall project until we’re confident about our ability to competitively operate the plant. We haven’t made any final decision about the planned investment there.”

Under the original plan that was announced in February, that plant would start making batteries in 2026, cranking out 35 gigawatt hours worth of batteries, enough to supply 400,000 vehicles per year, Ford said.

At the time, Ford says a wholly owned subsidiary would own the factory and employ the workers. But China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, or CATL, which is known for its lithium-iron-phosphate expertise, would supply technology, some equipment and workers. That announcement triggered controversy around the plant.