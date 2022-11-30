Ford produces 150,000th Mustang Mach-E with plans to grow brand in coming years

(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company has produced its 150,000th Mustang Mach-E, a major milestone for the electric vehicle that first launched at the end of 2020.

Ford made the announcement on Wednesday and said that sales of the Mach-E have increased 47.3% over the past year. It's now the second-best-selling electric SUV.

The company also said it plans to increase EV production to 600,000 run rate by late 2023 and more than 2 million by 2026.

Ford first unveiled the Mach-E in Los Angeles in November 2019 with production starting a year later.

In August, Ford reopened the order books for the Mach-E with a price hike for 2023. The mandatory destination charge for the electric SUV has risen by $200 to $1,300 for every vehicle. Each 2023 trim level also costs about $3,000 to $8,000 more. Ford blames the increase on material costs and pressure from supply chain issues.

According to Ford, about 73.3% of Mach-E customers in the U.S. are new to Ford, and California is the best-selling market for it in the U.S., followed by New York and New Jersey.