Ford Racing to bring global season launch to Michigan Central Station, including reveal of Red Bull F1

(WXYZ) — Ford Racing is bringing its global launch event in 2026 to Detroit, with an event planned at Michigan Central Station during Detroit Auto Show week.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Ford said that for the first time, the annual season launch is coming to Detroit. It will take place on Jan. 15.

With the event, Ford said they'll be joined by a star-studded lineup of drivers, alongside employees, dealers, media, team owners and fans.

"From the thunderous roar of NASCAR to the grueling challenges of Mustang endurance sports car racing, and the relentless grit of our off-road teams tackling Dakar and Baja -- every facet of Ford’s global racing prowess will be on full display. This isn’t just a launch; it’s a declaration of intent across every racing discipline, a true embodiment of the 'Go Like Hell' spirit that drives us," Ford said in the release.

Later that evening, Ford and Oracle Red Bull racing will team up for the season launch for Red Bull F1, where the team will reveal the liveries that will run on the car as Ford returns to F1 following a more-than two-decade absence.

“The launch of the Red Bull Ford Powertrains era represents not only a bold step into the future, but a powerful expression of what’s possible when world-class engineering, innovation, and passion come together. To see the energy, precision, and scale behind this project is inspiring. It’s the culmination of several years of collaboration between two great names in motorsport. We’re incredibly excited to begin this new chapter, driven by the same determination and excellence that defines both Ford and Red Bull," Oracle Red Bull Racing CEO and Team Principal Lauren Mekies said in a statement.

"Since we announced our return to F1 with Red Bull, the Ford team have been working night and day to get ready for 2026. But this is about so much more than just the racing. It is about how we use our learnings from F1 to make our cars and trucks better for our customers. What we will learn together with Red Bull will define the technologies of the future and that is what excites me most about this relationship," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.