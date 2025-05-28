Watch Now
News

Ford recalling more than 1M vehicles over backup camera problems

Ford cutting 1,400 US salaried jobs with retirement offers
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
David Zalubowski/AP
CORRECTS TO 15% TO $34.3 BILLION NOT NEARLY 16% TO $31.3 BILLION FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. posted a $2 billion first-quarter net loss, blaming nearly all of it on the negative effects of the coronavirus. The automaker said Tuesday, April 28, 2020 that its revenue from January through March fell nearly 15% to $34.3 billion as most of its factories were shut down for the final week of the quarter. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Ford cutting 1,400 US salaried jobs with retirement offers
Posted
and last updated

(WXYZ) — Ford announced it is recalling more than one million vehicles due to potential issues with backup cameras.

According to Ford, the total number is 1,075,299 vehicles from a variety of models.

Those vehicles include certain:

  • 2021-2024 Bronco, F-150
  • 2021-2024 Edge
  • 2023-2024 Escape, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600
  • 2022-2024 Expedition
  • 2025-2025 Transit
  • 2021-2023 Mach-E
  • 2024 Ranger, Mustang
  • 2021-2023 Lincoln Nautilus
  • 2022-2024 Navigator
  • 2023-2024 Corsair

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said a software error may cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze or not display.

Letters notifying owners of the safety risks are expected to be mailed on June 16, and a second letter will be sent when the remedy is available, which is expected to be in the third quarter of 2025.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit