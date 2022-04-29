Watch
Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST.

Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect.

The SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park. Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update parking brake software. Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.

