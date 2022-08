Ford Motor Company is reopening the order books for its Mustang Mach-E with a price hike.

The mandatory destination charge for the electric SUV has risen by $200 to $1,300 for every vehicle.

Each 2023 trim level also costs about $3,000 to $8,000 more. Ford blames the increase on material costs and pressure from supply chain issues.

Some of the 2023 models will include key features like the extended range battery, the Co-Pilot 360 Suite and a few new colors.