Ford says it's working with unvaccinated salaried employees before rolling out unpaid leave plan

(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company said in a statement Friday that it’s working with around 400 salaried U.S. employees from Ford and Ford Credit who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 without accommodations before taking action on a plan to place them on unpaid leave.

Ford said, “The ultimate goal is to have all employees working, focused on Ford’s business goals and be compliant with the vaccine policy. “

The automaker said they are making an effort to understand the concerns of every individual and provide information that may be helpful to those employees who remain unvaccinated and have not submitted a request for accommodation.

Ford added, “Unpaid leave is limited to those that choose not to be vaccinated and have not sought and received an accommodation. We will not be implementing this action until each employee impacted has been personally contacted, listened to and given an opportunity to make an informed choice. “