(WXYZ) — Ford is driving full speed ahead into the fashion world. The automaker just announced a partnership with Forever 21 to launch a limited-edition fashion collection.

Ford said in a statement that the collection is inspired by the automaker’s history and influence on car culture.

There are 28 pieces in the collaboration and feature Ford Motor icons with vintage-style washes and retro silhouettes.

The collection is now available online and in stores.

Take a peek at the collection here.