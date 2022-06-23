Ford to host annual fireworks show Monday, June 27

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The 64th Annual Ford Fireworks show will return to Detroit Monday, June 27 at 10:06 p.m.

More than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects will be visible for miles along the Detroit River.

This year’s show is themed “Hey Detroit, The Sky Shines for You!”

In addition to the fireworks show, The Parade Company is also holding a fundraising event at the Center Garage roof in Midtown giving ticket holders one of the best views of the Ford fireworks show.

The event will feature live music, catered food by Andiamo, games, giveaways, and more.

Tickets for the fundraising event are still available for purchase and can be found on the Parade Company website.

All proceeds benefit the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation.

“The Parade Company is thrilled to return to the Detroit River and is preparing for an incredible Ford Fireworks which will be filled with many show-stopping surprises,” president & CEO of the Parade Company Tony Michaels said. “We are incredibly grateful to Ford Motor Company’s continued support which makes it possible for us to grow the show bigger and better each year for all to enjoy.”