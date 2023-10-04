Ford to layoff 400 more workers at metro Detroit plants, blames UAW strike

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Co. announced on Wednesday that it's laying off hundreds of more employees this week.

About 400 employees working in metro Detroit will be laid off starting Thursday. Ford said 350 workers at the Livonia Transmission Plant and 50 workers at the Sterling Axle Plant will be laid off as a direct result of the United Auto Workers strike at the Chicago Assembly Plant.

The company said the two metro Detroit plants are "highly interconnected" with the one in Chicago.

"These are not lock outs. These layoffs are a consequence of the strike at Chicago Assembly Plant, because these two facilities must reduce production of parts that would normally be shipped to Chicago Assembly Plant," part of a statement from Ford said. "These 400 layoffs are in addition to 930 layoffs at other facilities, bringing Ford’s total to approximately 1,330 employees."

In the meantime, UAW President Shawn Fain is planning another update on the negotiations on Friday, according to a source familiar with negotiations. A time for the update has not yet been announced.

During Friday’s announcement, we'll likely find out if Fain plans to put more pressure on General Motors, Ford and Stellantis by expanding the strike.

There has been some movement at the bargaining table this week with offers and counteroffers. Striking workers say they're in this for as long as it takes to get a fair deal.

GM set up a $6 billion line of credit to shore up its finances in case of a long-term strike. Ford took similar action, opening a $4 billion line of credit back in August.