Ford to resume production of F-150 Lightning on March 13

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Co. confirmed Thursday it will resume production of the all-electric F-150 Lightning on March 13.

The production of the F-150 Lightning was stopped for nearly a month while Ford and battery supplier SK On worked to fix an issue that caused a battery fire in a unit inside a holding lot at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn where the truck is assembled.

"We will restart production at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center (REVC) on March 13, allowing time for SK On’s battery cells to be built into battery arrays and packs and be delivered to the Lightning production line," Ford spokesperson Emma Bergg said in a statement.

"In the weeks ahead, we will continue to apply our learnings and work with SK On’s team to ensure we continue delivering high-quality battery packs — down to the battery cells. As REVC ramps up production, we will continue holding already-produced vehicles while we work through engineering and parts updates."

