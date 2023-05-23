Ford will keep AM radio in new vehicles, CEO Jim Farley says

Ford will keep AM radio in new gas-powered and electric vehicles, CEO Jim Farley posted on social media this week.

It comes about a month and a half after the automaker said it would stop putting AM radio in new vehicles starting in 2024, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“After speaking with policy leaders about the importance of AM broadcast radio as a part of the emergency alert system, we've decided to include it on all 2024 Ford & Lincoln vehicles. For any owners of Ford EVs without AM broadcast capability, we’ll offer a software update," Farley said on social media. "Customers can currently listen to AM radio content in a variety of ways in our vehicles –including via streaming – and we will continue to innovate to deliver even better in-vehicle entertainment and emergency notifications options in the future. Thanks to our product development and manufacturing teams for their quick response to make this change for our customers.”

For years, Tesla has not offered AM radio in its EVs, but Ford's decision did face backlash on social media.