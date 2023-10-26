Ford workers celebrate tentative deal, await ratification process

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the first time in six weeks, there are no workers picketing in front of the Ford Assembly Plant in Wayne.

This comes after the United Auto Workers and Ford Motor Co. reached a tentative deal on Wednesday.

The union said the agreement includes a 25% wage increase over the life of the contract and an 11% raise at the ratification of the contract. Under the deal, the UAW says pay for top wage earners will increase by about 33% and the starting wages will increase by about 68%.

The union also said that temporary workers will see raises of over 150% over the life of the contract, and some lower-tier workers at Sterling Axle and Rawsonville plants will get up to an 85% raise immediately.

The union says they were also able to secure pre-2009 cost-of-living adjustments (COLA), a three-year wage progression, killing wage tiers, adding the pension multiplier and provided more for retirement for current retirees, members with pensions and members with 401Ks.

"I was excited. I knew it was about that time anyway and we were getting close," said Gary Herndon, who has worked for Ford for 29 years. " I knew we were going to get a deal."

Herndon says as a longtime employee, this fight was about the next generation of workers.

"We want to have the same for our kids and grandkids as they grow up. Just like Ford Motor Company says they want to continue to invest and be a good company for the next hundred years, it’s the same thing for us," Herndon said.

Pending approval from the UAW's national council on Sunday, the deal will be sent to the membership. The union says the highlights and details will be presented via Facebook Live Sunday night and then, the deal will be discussed in regional meetings. Finally, the membership will hold ratification votes.

UAW President Shawn Fain says Ford employees will head back to the production line in the meantime to keep pressure on General Motors and Stellantis. However, the parking lot at the Michigan Assembly Plant was empty and production line remained halted Thursday.

A spokesperson for the union said they were unsure the exact day members would return to work.

"This whole past year has been nothing but successful strikes and winning record contracts for all middle class Americans and this is just another example. This was our time, our moment and we had no choice but to do this," said Mike Smith, who has been working for Ford for 33 years and is now the vice president at Local 900. "No one wins in a strike but if that was the only way we could get a fair deal, a good contract, I’m proud to be part of it.